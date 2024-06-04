

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions against individuals and entities involved in Iran's UAV industry.



The U.S. Department of State said it sanctioned four Iranian entities and one Iranian citizen connected with the development, manufacture, and proliferation of unmanned aerial vehicles.



It alleged that the Iranian regime provides these dronesto Russia and militant proxies and partners to prolong conflict and destabilize the region.



U.S. targets include four firms linked to U.S.-designated Rayan Roshd Afzar Company, as well as the chief of Iran Aviation Industries Organization.



The targeted firms are Rayan Fan Kav Andish Co (RFKA), Kish Mechatronics Co., Fanavarihaye Hava Pishran Sazeh Sepehr Co LLC and Mersad Mohajer Co LLC.



The targeted individual is Afshin Khajeh Fard, who heads the Iranin company IAIO. Khajeh Fard oversees IAIO's efforts to produce UAVs and missiles.



IAIO is a subsidiary of the U.S.-designated Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, which oversees UAV manufacturers including Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company and Qods Aviation Industries.



These designations were issued concurrently with the European Union's imposing of sanctions against individuals and entities involved in Iran's UAV industry.



'We applaud the first use of the EU's new sanctions authority targeting Iranian destabilizing behavior and support for terrorism in the Middle East,' State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.



