

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The leaders of the Group of Seven have called on Hamas to accept a comprehensive deal outlined by President Joe Biden to help ease the Middle East conflict and find a solution to the hostage crisis.



The deal outlined by President Biden calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages being held by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners in the custody of Israel, a significant and sustained increase in humanitarian assistance for distribution throughout Gaza, and an enduring end to the crisis, with Israel's security interests and Gazan civilian safety assured.



The G7 Leaders say Israel is ready to move forward with the proposed deal.



A statement issued by the leaders say they fully endorse and will stand behind the comprehensive deal.



The leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States urged countries with influence over Hamas to help ensure that the Gaza militant outfit accepts the deal.



Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces said four hostages abducted by Hamas are 'no longer alive.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken