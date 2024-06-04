

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corporation (O) said the company now expects to achieve 2024 Adjusted Funds from Operations in a range of $4.15 to $4.21 per share as compared to previous guidance of $4.13 to $4.21 per share. The company now expects 2024 investment volume to be approximately $3.0 billion as compared to previous guidance of $2.0 billion.



Sumit Roy, Realty Income's CEO, said: 'These increases stem from an improving investment environment, particularly in Europe. Additionally, we continue to see stable operating performance in our high-quality, diversified global real estate portfolio. We believe our size and scale place us in a unique competitive position to capitalize on the current market environment.'



