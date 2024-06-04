

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion plc. (ALLE) announced on Tuesday the acquisition of Krieger Specialty Products LLC by one of its subsidiaries. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Krieger will now operate under the Allegion Americas segment, overseen by Dave Ilardi, Senior Vice President at Allegion.



Bob McCluney, CEO of Krieger, will offer advisory support to ensure a seamless transition as the business integrates into Allegion. The rest of the Krieger management team and employees will join Allegion Americas' non-residential division, alongside brands like Steelcraft and Republic Doors.



Krieger is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in high-performance doors and windows for industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors. Their products cover security, radio frequency, acoustical, forced entry, bullet, blast, and thermal applications. These solutions are utilized in various facilities such as data centers, hospitals, government offices, power plants, broadcasting stations, theaters, museums, and banks.



