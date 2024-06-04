

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota (TYT.L, TM) said its customers can expect Corolla FX models to arrive at Toyota dealerships in the fall of 2024. All new Corolla models are built on the TNGA-C platform. It comes with 2.0L, Dynamic Force 4-cylinder DOHC 16-valve engine. The engine uses Dual Variable Valve Timing with intelligence to achieve 169 horsepower of output and 151 lb.-ft. of torque. Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 will come standard on the 2025 Toyota Corolla FX.



The Corolla FX will be available in Midnight Black Metallic, Ice Cap and Underground. Ice Cap and Underground will have a Midnight Black Metallic roof.



