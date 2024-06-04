Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2024) - Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTCQX: KCCFF) ("Kutcho Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to provide enhanced drill targeting information at its feasibility stage, high-grade copper-zinc development project (the "Project") located in north-western British Columbia.

Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper stated: "We continue to refine and enhance our extensive new ZTEM, VTEM and seismic exploration data collected in 2023 to extract the best information for target delineation and for an exploration drilling campaign. We are excited about the potential for new discoveries, especially at the Esso West target, which could have a compelling impact on the Project. The improved definition of two targets in close proximity to the Main deposit also add additional discovery potential."

Exploration Targeting Update

Mira Geoscience was engaged by the Company to leverage all current exploration data on the Kutcho Copper Project with the goal of enhancing drill targeting information and highlight potential new targets. Initial work has now been completed on data located within the corridor that includes the known deposits Main, Sumac and Esso (Figure 1). By commencing in the area of highest data density and known mineral resources, it is possible to train and verify the targeting method and apply it to the broader property position, further refining existing targets and possibly identifying additional targets. Being able to have a remote sensing technique that can image features of the known mineral resource is very helpful to determining where to prioritise drilling in our 60+km strike length of broad prospectivity.

In developing the targeting methodology, Mira Geoscience have utilized all available information including surface mapping data, drillholes, soil assays, seismic, topography, ZTEM[1], VTEM[2], and magnetic surveys.

Mira Geoscience defined lithologic units that have consistent magnetic and lithographic parameters. One of those broad units has a plane corresponding to the known mineralization event horizon. Intersecting the unconstrained inversion of the ZTEM data with the event plane shows that higher ZTEM conductivity correlates with the mineralization and alteration to depths of at least 800m. The imaging of the known mineralization against the unconstrained ZTEM conductivity on the event horizon is shown in plan in Figure 2.

Figure 1 Location plan of targeting project phase areas and previously identified general target areas.



Figure 2 Plan view of the unconstrained inversion of the ZTEM data intersected with the interpreted mineral event horizon. The view also displays all historical drillholes that intersect the key horizon. The strength of the conductivity signal shown in Figure 2 and 3 is not a direct measure of mineralization potential value.



Figure 3 Isometric view of the unconstrained inversion of the ZTEM data intersected with the interpreted mineral event horizon. A geologic section is included.



Esso West

The current unconstrained ZTEM inversion confirms the earlier target generation for the 1.9 km by 500 m Esso West area, which lies along strike and to the west of the high-grade Esso deposit.

The Esso West target has limited historic work, although drilling did intersect the prospective Kutcho target horizon and moderately to strongly sericite - pyrite altered felsic crystal and lapilli tuff units both up dip and down dip of the conductivity anomaly. One of the past holes returned an intercept of 7.2m @ 2.0% Cu and 5.2% Zn at the eastern down dip margin of the target.

New Target Progression; Sumac Gap and Hamburger

The early unconstrained ZTEM model is also revealing more positive details on other nearby targets. We are intrigued by the clarity of the unconstrained ZTEM modelling of the Hamburger and Sumac Gap targets. Neither target has been directly drill tested to date. We are looking forward to interrogating the refined constrained ZTEM model in these areas to be able to rank and define drill targets in this location and more generally within our 60+km strike length of broad prospectivity.

Qualified Persons

The technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Sharp, P.Eng BC (Lic. No. 47907), FAusIMM, Chief Operating Officer for Kutcho Copper, who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

Mineral Exploration/Exploration Target Area(s): Exploration targets and/or Exploration zones and/or Exploration areas are speculative and there is no certainty that any future work or evaluation will lead to the definition of a mineral resource.

Historical Data: This news release includes historical information that has been reviewed by Kutcho's qualified person (QP). Kutcho's review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the information presented in this news release; however, Kutcho cannot directly verify the accuracy of the historical data, including (but not limited to) the procedures used for sample collection and analysis. Therefore, any conclusions or interpretations borne from use of this data should be considered too speculative to suggest that additional exploration will result in mineral resource delineation. Kutcho encourages readers to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these data and/or results.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company recently completed a feasibility study on the Kutcho project and is advancing permitting with the objective of getting to a positive construction decision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "plans", "believes", "refine", "enhance", "compelling", "define", "train", "verify", "identify", "confirm"; "intrigued", "clarity" "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Kutcho Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements and information related to the results of planned exploration; whether or not the geophysical surveys and subsequent interpretation are identifying mineralization of potential economic interest and whether mineral resources will be defined as a result of these surveys; whether higher ZTEM conductivity truly correlates with the mineralization and alteration;; the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Kutcho project or its other projects and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of copper and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Kutcho project and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects, including the environmental assessment process; the ability of the Company to conclude agreements with First Nations; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

[1] ZTEM is the Z-Axis Tipper Electromagnetic is a geophysical technique utilizing natural earth currents to image the subsurface three-dimensional distribution of apparent resistivity to depths exceeding one kilometer.

[2] VTEM is the "Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic" technique and is useful for detecting and discriminating between moderate to excellent conductors

