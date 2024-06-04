

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As part of its push to bring traffic deaths in the United States to zero, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that it will provide funding to every state.



The Department's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) announced approximately $480 million in Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program grant to fund initiatives aimed at preventing crashes, fatalities, and injuries involving commercial motor vehicles.



'Across the entire country, we are making our roadways safer and strengthening our national supply chains with resources made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 'The funding we're announcing today will help our local safety partners invest in initiatives that will continue this important work and make our roadways safer.'



Funding through the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program supports safety inspections of large trucks and buses, investigations of motor carriers in response to safety concerns, and audits of new truck carriers and bus companies to reinforce responsible operation and ensure the safe movement of goods and passengers.



The funding also promotes outreach and education efforts that help combat human trafficking, distracted driving, and other roadway safety concerns.



The number of fatalities on U.S. roadways involving commercial motor vehicles decreased by an estimated eight percent from 2022 to 2023, according to FMCSA Acting Deputy Administrator Sue Lawless.



