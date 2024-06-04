

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Markets digested the unexpected drop in ISM Manufacturing PMI in the U.S. in May, while gearing for the Job openings report on Tuesday and the non-farm payrolls data on Friday.



Wall Street Futures are trading lower. European benchmarks are also trading in the red ahead of the ECB rate decision on Thursday. Asian shares finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields mostly eased. OPEC's potential tapering of production cuts weighed on crude oil prices. Gold slipped as dollar's strength, ahead of the monthly jobs data weighed on sentiment. Cryptocurrencies are moving mixed.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,412.30, down 0.41% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,259.70, down 0.45% Germany's DAX at 18,405.65, down 1.10% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,221.50, down 0.50% France's CAC 40 at 7,932.88, down 0.81% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,952.15, down 1.03% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,804.50, down 0.35% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,737.10, down 0.31% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,091.20, up 0.41% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,444.11, up 0.22%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0869, down 0.30% GBP/USD at 1.2755, down 0.38% USD/JPY at 154.85, down 0.80% AUD/USD at 0.6636, down 0.77% USD/CAD at 1.3691, up 0.47% Dollar Index at 104.27, up 0.13%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.383%, down 0.37% Germany at 2.5475%, down 1.45% France at 3.038%, down 1.07% U.K. at 4.2420%, up 0.40% Japan at 1.004%, down 2.90%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $77.01, down 1.72%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $72.73, down 2.01%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,352.90, down 0.69%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $68,896.45, down 0.33% Ethereum at $3,764.46, down 1.35% BNB at $640.05, up 1.55% Solana at $165.50, up 0.04% XRP at $0.5213, up 0.24%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

