

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An international summit on peace in Ukraine will be held in the Swiss city of Lucerne next week.



The conference, schedued fo on 15-16 June, follows a series of four earlier international meetings.



The conference aims to conduct high-level discussion on a 'comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine' in the context of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and to motivate a peace process.



The summit is aimed to include building on earlier discussions of the Ukrainian 10-point peace proposal and 'other peace proposals based on the UN Charter and key principles of international law', and to jointly develop a plan on how to include both Ukraine and Russia in a later peace process.



Leaders from 160 countries and international organizations have been invited to the conference.



Vice President Kamala Harris and the National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will reprsent the U.S. in the Summit.



'they will underscore the Biden-Harris administration's commitment to supporting Ukraine's effort to secure a just and lasting peace based on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and the principles of the U.N. Charter,' White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said at a news conference.



