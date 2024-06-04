

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Accelera by Cummins, Daimler Trucks & Buses US Holding and PACCAR have completed the formation of their joint venture, now known as Amplify Cell Technologies. Amplify will soon begin construction of a 21-gigawatt hour factory in Marshall County, Miss., with potential for further expansion. The factory is expected to create more than 2,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs. Amplify Cell Technologies has named Kel Kearns as Chief Executive Officer.



Accelera, Daimler Truck and PACCAR each own 30 percent of the business. EVE Energy serves as the technology partner with 10 percent ownership.



