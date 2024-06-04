

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, Aon plc (AON) announced the appointment of Edmund Reese as the executive vice president and chief financial officer, starting on July 29, 2024.



Reese will be taking over from Christa Davies, who will finalize the second quarter 2024 results before moving into a senior advisor role at the company until her scheduled retirement.



With a background encompassing over 25 years of financial leadership in prominent public companies across the financial services, payments, and technology sectors, Reese's most recent position was as CFO at Broadridge Financial Solutions.



