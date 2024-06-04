

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.25 A.M. ET).



In the Green



MicroAlgo Inc. (MLGO) is up over 157% at $4.02. Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZZ) is up over 59% at $5.86. Annexon, Inc. (ANNX) is up over 49% at $6.84. Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) is up over 40% at $6.84. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) is up over 17% at $1.01. FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) is up over 14% at $1.41. Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is up over 14% at $1.27. Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is up over 10% at $2.70. Alset Inc. (AEI) is up over 10% at $1.14. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is up over 8% at $3.18. Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is up over 8% at $2.12. Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) is up over 5% at $76.00.



In the Red



Binah Capital Group, Inc. (BCG) is down over 17% at $9.52. BARK, Inc. (BARK) is down over 12% at $1.23. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) is down over 11% at $2.23. Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NVOS) is down over 9% at $1.12. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) is down over 9% at $1.09. ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is down over 8% at $26.00. Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) is down over 8% at $10.08. HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is down over 7% at $56.45. Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) is down over 6% at $48.24.



