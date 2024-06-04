Champions Oncology, Inc.: Champions Oncology and Medicines Discovery Catapult Forge Partnership to Accelerate Radiopharmaceutical Therapeutics Development

Champions Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq:CSBR), a leader in the development of advanced preclinical oncology solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Medicines Discovery Catapult (MDC), enhancing their combined capabilities in the expanding field of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics.

This collaboration combines Champions Oncology's robust portfolio of patient-derived models and pharmacology solutions with MDC's expertise in radio-conjugates, radiochemistry, and advanced multi-modal functional imaging. This synergy aims to advance the development of targeted radionuclide therapies, offering new hope for cancer patients.

The partnership leverages the clinical and biological relevance of Champions Oncology's Patient-Derived Xenograft (PDX) models, renowned for their proven predictive value in therapeutic outcomes. MDC's expertise in translational imaging and radiochemistry creates a comprehensive translational platform for testing experimental radiopharmaceutical agents.

"Recent mergers and acquisitions have spotlighted radioligand therapies as one of the fastest-growing modalities in oncology," said Ronnie Morris, MD, CEO of Champions Oncology. "We are committed to advancing this field, currently limited by the lack of combined specialized expertise in radioligand therapies and access to clinically relevant models. Through this partnership we are positioned to enable significant advancement in the radiopharmaceutical space."

Dr. Juliana Maynard, Head of Translational Imaging at Medicines Discovery Catapult, said: "MDC is pleased to formalize our strategic collaboration with Champions Oncology. This partnership will play a vital role in supporting advances in transformative drug discovery for patient benefit. By harnessing MDC's expertise, together we will accelerate radiopharmaceutical therapeutic development in this crucial area of medicines discovery."

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology is a global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology R&D solutions to biopharma organizations. With the largest and most annotated bank of clinically relevant patient-derived xenograft (PDX) and primary hematological malignancy models, Champions delivers innovative highest-quality data through proprietary in vivo and ex vivo platforms. Through its large portfolio of cutting-edge bioanalytical platforms, groundbreaking data platform and analytics, and scientific excellence, Champions enables the advancement of preclinical and clinical oncology drug discovery and development programs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

About Medicines Discovery Catapult

Medicines Discovery Catapult (MDC) is an independent, not-for-profit innovation centre for drug discovery and part of the Catapult Network established by Innovate UK.

MDC's vision is to reshape drug discovery for patient benefit by transforming great UK science into better treatments through partnership. It supports drug discovery innovators by making world-class expertise, facilities, complex technologies and advanced analytics accessible to enable successful medicines discovery.

MDC develops pioneering, impactful R&D collaborations across biotech, academia, technology companies, charities, and global pharma. It brings these communities together in active, focused national programmes that target high-risk areas of patient need.

In doing so, MDC helps to create a thriving UK drug discovery sector and translates the best of UK science into the best new treatments for the benefit of patients worldwide.

