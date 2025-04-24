Champions Oncology, Inc.: Champions Oncology's Data Platform Gains Momentum through a Strategic Collaboration with Turbine

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR), a global leader in oncology R&D solutions, has announced a strategic collaboration with Turbine, the creators of the world's first interpretable cell simulation platform. This partnership is set to revolutionize biopharma drug discovery workflows by integrating Champions' state-of-the-art multi-omic dataset with Turbine's cutting-edge virtual lab technology.

By combining Champions' comprehensively annotated, clinically relevant multi-omic datasets with Turbine's virtual cell-based simulation platform and its capacity to generalize beyond training data, researchers can now conduct in silico experiments with exceptional speed and precision, covering perturbations they would otherwise be unable to investigate. This significant synergy minimizes reliance on traditional laboratory methods and enhances drug discovery initiatives, ranging from target identification to the generation of mechanistic insights, through the integration of highly translational multi-omics datasets.

"We're excited to partner with Turbine, a pioneer in predictive simulation technology," said Ronnie Morris, CEO of Champions Oncology. "By combining our unparalleled clinically relevant datasets with Turbine's powerful in silico platform, we're addressing key limitations in traditional R&D and accelerating the path to smarter, faster drug development. Together, we're redefining what's possible in precision oncology."

"This partnership underscores a core truth: the future of AI-driven drug discovery hinges on access to rich, clinically grounded datasets like those developed by Champions Oncology," said Matt Newman, EVP and General Manager of Champions' Data Platform. "By pairing our high quality multi-omic data with Turbine's cutting-edge simulation technology, we're equipping the industry to understand cancer biology at greater depths-and to accelerate R&D with unmatched precision, speed, and translational impact."

"When selecting a data partner, we looked for more than just molecular depth, we needed real-world translational relevance and ease of access. Champions Oncology offers a unique combination: deeply characterized samples paired with both in vivo experimental results and clinical outcome data from the same patients. That level of integration is simply unique in the market, and it's critical for training and validating simulations that aim to generalize to accurately predict unseen treatment responses in patients." said Daniel Veres, Co-founder & CSO at Turbine.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology is a global preclinical and clinical services provider that offers end-to-end oncology R&D solutions to biopharma organizations. With the largest and most annotated bank of clinically relevant patient-derived xenograft (PDX) and primary hematological malignancy models, Champions delivers innovative highest-quality data through proprietary in vivo and ex vivo platforms. Through its large portfolio of cutting-edge bioanalytical platforms, groundbreaking data platform and analytics, and scientific excellence, Champions enables the advancement of preclinical and clinical oncology drug discovery and development programs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

About Turbine

Over the past decade, Turbine's interdisciplinary team of biologists and AI developers has built the world's first interpretable cell simulation platform. Turbine's technology addresses a critical challenge in biopharma R&D: despite an explosion of new ideas and technologies, it remains difficult to pinpoint which treatments will ultimately succeed in patients, resulting in over 90% of drug candidates failing in clinical trials and billions of dollars lost.

Turbine's virtual lab enables in silico experimentation using a vast library of virtual cell models, animal models, and patient-derived samples. By computationally predicting therapy effects, drug developers can focus their resources and substantially increase the likelihood that new treatments will make it to the patients who need them the most.

Turbine's simulations have been validated through partnerships with leading pharma and biotech companies, including Bayer, AstraZeneca, Ono, and Cancer Research Horizons, and the company continues to integrate its platform with other AI-driven discovery tools and CROs worldwide.

