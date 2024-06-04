

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) announced Tuesday that a new weight-based oral solution RINVOQ LQ (upadacitinib) is now available as an option for pediatric patients two years of age and older with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA) as well as psoriatic arthritis (PsA), provided they have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers.



RINVOQ (upadacitinib) is already indicated in the U.S. for the treatment of these pediatric patients. It is now approved for eight indications across immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.



