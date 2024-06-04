

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, announced Tuesday the acquisition of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Crawford Insurance, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Crawford Insurance, a retail insurance agency, offers property/casualty products to commercial and personal lines clients in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.



Following the deal, James Crawford and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Sean Gallagher, head of Gallagher's Great Lakes region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.



