

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Royal Philips (PHG) announced its next-generation AI-enabled cardiovascular ultrasound platform to help speed up cardiac ultrasound analysis with AI technology. Integrated into the EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx ultrasound systems, the new FDA 510(k) cleared AI applications significantly advance Philips' cardiovascular imaging and diagnosis solutions.



The company noted that the AI features automate how users interpret ultrasound images, so clinicians with varying levels of ultrasound experience can automatically analyze images with increased speed, efficiency, and accuracy in real time.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken