Infinite Group, Inc.: Nodeware Adds Patch Management for Windows, Enhancing its Vulnerability Management Platform

Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI)- Nodeware, an AI-driven, patented vulnerability management solution, today announced the release of its latest feature: Patch Management for Windows. This powerful addition to the platform enables centralized patch deployment directly from the dashboard, providing managed service providers (MSPs) with enhanced visibility and control over patch rollouts for their clients' Windows systems.

"With our ecosystem of supported assets being over eighty percent Windows, adding support for Microsoft security updates represents the best one-to-many remediation path for our partners," said Brian Drake, Director of Technology Development. "We are centralizing visibility for system patching, something that has become increasingly difficult given the trend towards remote and hybrid workforces."

The Patch Management for Windows feature empowers MSPs to proactively mitigate the risks posed by unpatched systems by streamlining the patch management lifecycle, while reducing operational overhead typically associated with manual patching efforts. This approach not only enhances the security posture of Windows environments but also optimizes operational efficiency through key capabilities that include:

Streamlined Patching: Enables centralized patch deployment to address multiple vulnerabilities simultaneously, minimizing the time and effort required while maximizing protection.

Patch Status Visibility: Provides continuous monitoring of Windows assets for missing patches, including post-update verification scans, providing visibility into an asset's current patch status.

Automated Update Workflows: Enables creation and automation of tasks needed to install and apply updates, reducing the operational burden on IT staff.

Enables creation and automation of tasks needed to install and apply updates, reducing the operational burden on IT staff. Reboot Scheduling: Allows scheduling of required reboots for patch installation based on operational needs, minimizing downtime and disruptions.

This release marks a significant milestone as Nodeware continues to enhance its platform not only around its patch management capabilities but other developments that continue to keep Nodeware at the forefront of focused, AI-driven vulnerability management. Future updates will include enhancements to assist customers in managing the attack surface more efficiently and effectively.

Patch Management for Windows is now available for all existing and new Nodeware users as part of the continuous vulnerability management solution. For more information about Nodeware, please visit nodeware.com.

About Nodeware

Nodeware® is an AI-driven, in-demand continuous vulnerability management solution that helps businesses reduce their cyber risk-all with breakthrough simplicity and affordability. Tailored for MSPs, Nodeware features a multitenant dashboard, streamlined deployment, and the ability to scan both internal and external IPs. It provides a comprehensive asset inventory and deep scan information with actionable remediation guidance for identified vulnerabilities. Nodeware is available globally and is supported and developed by US-based support and development teams. Learn more at nodeware.com.

About IGI

Headquartered in Pittsford, NY, with a remote workforce spanning the United States, Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) delivers technology and people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise, and unshakeable partnership. Nodeware, a subsidiary of IGI, is an award-winning vulnerability management solution and SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com.

