

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - With counting of votes in progress, India's ruling National Democratic Alliance, or NDA, is leading in 290 seats in the parliamentary election.



272 seats are required for winning a simple majority in the 543-member lower house, known as Loksabha.



Despite keeping alive hopes of retaining power, the BJP led-coalition lost significant number of seats in the election held in seven phases.



On the other side, the opposition coalition called the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA, made big gains in the BJP stronghold of North Indian states. Its candidates performed far better than what the exit polls predicted, and are leading in 235 seats, when reports last came in.



The main opposition Congress party is leading in 100 seats and regional rivals put up a fierce battle against NDA.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi secured landslide victories in Raebareli and Wayanad, the two constituencies that he contested.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi won from Varanasi beating his opponent by more than 150000 votes



Modi is likely to win a third consecutive term in office, though with a lighter majority.



He thanked the people for having placed their faith in NDA for a third consecutive time. 'This is a historical feat in India's history. I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people,' he messaged on X.



