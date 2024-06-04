TaiwanNext Foundation: Stand with Taiwan: Global Bluebird Movement Hits New York's Times Square

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / The recent Bluebird Movement, originating from Taiwan, has now taken center stage on one of the world's most iconic landmarks - the One Times Square billboard in New York City. Displaying messages such as "STAND WITH TAIWAN" and "STAND WITH DEMOCRACY," the campaign aims to raise global awareness and support for Taiwan's democracy. In the evening, over a hundred Taiwanese expatriates and international friends are expected to gather, united in their mission to uphold and advocate for Taiwan's democratic values.

Starting from June 4 (Eastern Time), the 30-second video messages will be broadcast every five minutes, around the clock. This initiative is spearheaded by the Overseas Bluebird Support Group, marking the first international effort following the Bluebird Movement in Taiwan. This demonstration of solidarity and commitment to democracy has garnered swift and enthusiastic support worldwide. The campaign achieved its crowdfunding goal of $80,000 USD in less than three hours following its global launch on May 30.

With a relentless 24-hour marathon of cross-border and cross-time zone collaboration, the team successfully produced the content, design, and crowdfunding website. This video campaign is not only a declaration of support for Taiwan's democracy but also a testament to the unity and resolve of global Taiwanese citizens and their international allies.

The Times Square fundraising initiative is the first of its kind by the Overseas Bluebird Support Group. It showcases the determination of Taiwanese people at home and abroad, along with their friends who are committed to democracy, to protect Taiwan's democratic values. The campaign aims to inspire and mobilize more Taiwan supporters worldwide to join the cause. Following the success of Taiwan's Bluebird Movement, this Times Square initiative aspires to be the first international beacon of support for Taiwan.

Through this campaign, we hope to amplify the strength of Taiwan's democracy to the world and enhance global understanding and support for Taiwan's situation.

For this Stand with Taiwan Times Square Campaign, please refer to the media assets folder for more videos and photos.

For more information, please contact:

Joyce Weng

Cell: +19292160804

Email: jo.taiwan.tw@gmail.com

About Bluebird Movement

Bluebird Movement was initiated by a civil demonstration outside of the Parliament of Taiwan in response to an unconstitutional bill that expands the parliament's authority beyond legislative powers with no checks or balances, opening the door for ongoing infiltration by China. The Bluebird symbolizes freedom, hope, and resilience, values that the Taiwanese people hold dear in the pursuit of democracy. The movement is a grassroots initiative sponsored and supported by generations of Taiwanese citizens*.

About Overseas Bluebird Support Group

The Overseas Bluebird Support Group is dedicated to promoting and defending democratic values worldwide, starting with a strong focus on Taiwan. Through various international campaigns and collaborations, the group seeks to raise awareness and foster global support for Taiwan's democracy.

[End of Press Release]

SOURCE: TaiwanNext Foundation

View the original press release on accesswire.com