Comcast Corporation: Sky Signs 10-Year Agreement to Source Clean Energy From Scotland Wind Farm

Sky signed a 10-year agreement with Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust to receive renewable energy from the Crossdykes Wind Farm in Lanarkshire, Scotland.

Under this agreement, Sky will receive the majority of renewable energy guarantees of origin (REGOs) generated from the 46 MW wind farm, which will help Sky reduce the emissions associated with its electricity use.

Starting in 2025, Sky will receive 100 GWh annually of clean, renewable energy from the Crossdykes Wind Farm, approximately 69% of the total power generated by the project. This is equivalent to approximately 34,000 UK homes' annual electricity use.1

The agreement is a key part of Sky's ongoing commitment to sourcing renewable electricity. From being the first media company to go carbon neutral in 2006, to launching the world's first auto standby set top box - Sky has been committed to decarbonising its business for more than 15 years.

Fiona Ball, Group Director of the Bigger Picture and Sustainability at Sky, said: "This agreement is evidence of Sky's commitment to reducing our environmental impact. We source the majority of our electricity in the UK from renewable energy, and this long-term project in Lanarkshire provides us with lasting clean energy for years to come. As a media and entertainment company, we are determined to use our voice to help the media sector and the UK more broadly decarbonise."

Phil Austin, Chairman of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust, said: "We are pleased to enter this agreement with Sky, a known sustainability leader. Renewable energy supply deals with companies like Sky help meet vital targets to decarbonise businesses."

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes estimates, projections and statements regarding plans and goals that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For more information on these statements, please see https://corporate.comcast.com/impact/environment/forward-looking-statements.

1 https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/information-consumers/energy-advice-households/average-gas-and-electricity-use-explained

