

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a precautionary advisory as the Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV) has been detected in a group of mosquitoes in Saginaw County on May 22.



According to MDHHS officials, there were six reported cases of JCV in 2021, one case in 2022, and four cases in 2023. Additionally, 21 cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) were reported in the previous year. However, at present, no instances of mosquito-borne illnesses, including JCV, have been confirmed.



The officials believe that the warm and wet spring has led to a surge in the mosquito population, with some carrying the JCV. Symptoms of JCV typically manifest within a few days to two weeks after being bitten. While most individuals who are infected do not fall ill, those who do may experience fever and headaches. In severe cases, complications such as encephalitis and meningitis can occur.



Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive, emphasized that one bite from an infected mosquito is enough to cause severe illness.



To mitigate the risk, MDHHS urges residents to take precautions such as using EPA-registered insect repellents, wearing protective clothing, and avoiding mosquito-infested areas. Recommendations to reduce the risk of mosquito bites include using repellents containing DEET, wearing long-sleeved clothing, maintaining window and door screens, and eliminating standing water, which serves as mosquito breeding sites.



