

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A 5-year-old boy from Texas caught the hand, foot and mouth disease while playing at a local park.



The news was posted on Meta-owned (META) Facebook by his mother Abigail Rodriguez to raise awareness about the contagious disease, which usually affects children.



She shared in the social media post that her son suffered from a lot of pain and experienced a high fever.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hand, foot and mouth disease is a highly contagious disease, which is spread by touching objects or surfaces that have virus on them, or through direct contact with the infected person.



The virus spreads quickly in the daycare centers, schools, parks and playgrounds.



The virus takes around 3 to 5 days to develop symptoms such as fever, sore throat, lesions on mouth and throat, loss of appetite, and rashes.



Dr. Fred Campbell, associate professor of medicine at UT Health San Antonio, recommended, 'For children who can take those medications, a combination of acetaminophen and ibuprofen would be perfectly reasonable to use.'



To prevent further transmission, children should wash their hands several times a day, and avoid putting fingers in their mouths.



'The virus would be killed by simple hand washing,' advised Campbell.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

