Hex Technologies: Hex Named Snowflake Data Cloud Product AI Partner of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Hex today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024, that it has been named the 2024 Snowflake Data Cloud Product AI Partner of the Year award winner by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

Hex is recognized for its achievements as part of the Snowflake Data Cloud, helping joint customers make their data more accessible, collaborative, and impactful to the business. Hex brings everyone together with data through its end-to-end analytics and data science platform. Data teams and decision-makers use Hex to go from a quick query to a deep-dive analysis to an interactive data app, all in one collaborative, AI-powered workspace.

"Our ultimate vision with Hex is the collaborative, connected frontend of the data stack: one 'low-floor, high ceiling' platform where anyone can explore, analyze, and ask questions," said Barry McCardel, CEO and co-founder of Hex. "Snowflake is a critical partner to that vision. Recognition as the Data Cloud Product AI Partner of the Year reflects the impact our shared strategy delivers for customers."

"Hex's recognition as Snowflake's Data Cloud Product AI Partner of the Year is a testament to the value they deliver to the Data Cloud ecosystem, and our shared mission of empowering organizations to unlock their data for business value," said Tyler Prince, SVP of Worldwide Alliances & Channels, Snowflake. "We look forward to continuing to build our partnership with Hex and are focused on the next generation of innovation."

Learn more about Hex and Snowflake. Visit Hex at booth #1308 at Snowflake Summit or follow along on Twitter/X, LinkedIn, and the Hex blog for more updates.

About Hex

Hex is the most advanced platform for collaborative analytics and data science. Hex brings everyone together with data, letting them explore, build, and collaborate, no matter their technical skill set. Over 1,000 data organizations at companies like Reddit, Notion, Brex, and Anthropic rely on Hex's end-to-end workflows to answer quick questions, run deep-dive analyses, or build interactive data apps. Hex integrates with your whole tech stack and offers flexible deployment models, including Multi-Tenant, HIPAA, Single-Tenant, and Private Cloud options.

For more information, please visit www.hex.tech.

