

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In an upcoming abstract paper, researchers from Ohio State University conducted a thorough examination of genetic samples from individuals under 50 and those over 50 diagnosed with colon cancer. The team shared their results at the American Society of Clinical Oncology, uncovering an interesting link between dietary patterns and the presence of Fusobacterium bacteria in younger patients with colon cancer.



The study revealed that individuals consuming diets low in fiber and high in sugar were more prone to carrying Fusobacterium bacteria, resulting in increased gut inflammation. Furthermore, the researchers highlighted the crucial role of fiber in regulating glucose release in the blood and supporting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, thereby reducing inflammation.



They emphasized the detrimental effects of prolonged inflammation, linking it to accelerated cellular aging. Their studies revealed that poor diets in young colorectal cancer patients could age their cells by up to 15 years beyond their biological age, a phenomenon that has been referred to as 'inflammaging.'



The significance of these findings lies in their support of recent data indicating that low-fiber, processed diets disrupt the balance of the gut microbiome, leading to a condition known as intestinal dysbiosis. Given that an alarming 95% of Americans do not consume adequate amounts of fiber, according to the USDA, this research underscores the pressing need for dietary modifications. The agency recommends that adults should aim to consume between 25 and 30 grams of fiber daily, which is equivalent to approximately two to three bowls of oats or one cup of chickpeas.



Remarkably, as researchers continue to delve deeper into the causes of early-onset colorectal cancer, there has been a notable surge in diagnoses among young individuals globally. The American Cancer Society's reports from 2019 revealed that 20% of new colorectal cancer cases occurred in people under 55, a substantial increase from 11% in 1995. These statistics further highlight the urgency of understanding the complex interplay of genetic predisposition, dietary factors, and the rising incidence of colorectal cancer in younger populations.



