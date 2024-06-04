

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $314 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $418 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $561 million or $0.42 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $7.20 billion from $6.97 billion last year.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $314 Mln. vs. $418 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.24 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $7.20 Bln vs. $6.97 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.43 to $0.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.4 - $7.8 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $1.85 - $1.95



