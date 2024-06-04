

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism found that Toyota and four other automakers - Mazda (MZDAF.PK), Yamaha (YAMHF.PK), Honda (HMC), and Suzuki (SZKMF.PK) were falsifying certification tests and were 'guilty of fraud'.



Further, the transport ministry noted that Toyota submitted faulty data during pedestrian-safety tests for three current models - the Corolla Fielder, Corolla Axio and Yaris Cross, and used modified test vehicles during collision-safety tests for four past models.



Meanwhile, Mazda had rewritten its engine control software to affect output testing, and faked crash tests. Yamaha and Honda submitted fake noise tests, while Suzuki manipulated braking system test results.



The irregularities were revealed during the Japanese government's ongoing investigation, following this the authorities ordered the offending manufacturers to suspend shipments of all vehicles with faulty certifications.



Responding to the ministry's findings, Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda expressed regret by bowing deeply and saying that, 'As the person responsible for the Toyota Group, I would like to extend my sincere apologies . I am truly sorry.' He added that the company is moving in the correct direction, aiming to get on the right side of the automotive regulators.



'These efforts will need to be done steadily and will take time, but I will go to the factory floor myself and take responsibility for their progress,' Toyoda assured.



Also, Honda apologized for tests irregularities in older models - the Accord, Odyssey and Fit, while Mazda halted production of two models - the Roadster and Mazda 2.



