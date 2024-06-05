

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Wednesday release Q1 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to rise 1.3 percent on quarter and 3.4 percent on year - both steady from the previous three months.



Australia also will see Q1 GDP data, with forecasts suggesting a gain of 0.2 percent on quarter and 1.2 percent on year after adding 0.2 percent on quarter and 1.5 percent on year in the previous three months.



New Zealand will see Q1 figures for terms of trade, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.8 percent on quarter following the 7.8 percent contraction in the previous three months.



Japan will provide April data for average cash earnings, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.7 percent on year following the 0.6 percent gain in March.



Singapore will release April numbers for retail sales; in March, sales were down 1.0 percent on month and up 2.7 percent on year.



Thailand will provide May data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.1 percent on year following the 0.19 percent gain in April. Core CPI is seen higher by an annual 0.36 percent, easing from 0.37 percent in the previous month.



Finally, Australia (Judo Bank), Japan (Jibin Bank) and China (Caixin) will see May results for their respective services indexes.



