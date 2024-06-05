Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2024) - Mogotes Metals Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, on June 4, 2024, the Company received a receipt for its final long form prospectus (the "Final Prospectus"), which was filed with the securities commissions in all of the provinces Canada, except Quebéc, in connection with the Company's brokered offering of special warrants (the "SW Brokered Offering"), non-brokered offering of special warrants (the "SW Non-Brokered Offering") and brokered offering of subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipt Brokered Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,733,191.52. The Final Prospectus qualifies the distribution of the common shares (each, a "Common Share") of the Company and warrants (each, a "Warrant") of the Company issuable upon the conversion of the securities issued under the offerings, and the broker warrants issuable to the Agent (as defined below) in connection with the SW Brokered Offering and Subscription Receipt Brokered Offering.

The SW Brokered Offering and Subscription Receipt Brokered Offering was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agent").

The conversion of the special warrants and subscription receipts will be completed on or about June 10, 2024, resulting in the issuance, for no additional consideration, of an aggregate of 84,338,811 Common Shares and 42,169,405 Warrants. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.30 per Common Share until January 31, 2027. All funds which were held in escrow in connection with the Subscription Receipt Brokered Offering will be released to the Company. The Agent will receive an aggregate of 1,770,501 broker warrants in connection with the SW Brokered Offering and 682,598 broker warrants in connection with the Subscription Receipt Brokered Offering having the terms set out in the Final Prospectus. Upon completion of the conversion of the special warrants and subscription receipts the Company will have 205,095,768 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

The Company has also received conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to list the Common Shares and Warrants on the TSXV, subject to fulfilling all the listing requirements of the TSXV.

About Mogotes Metals Inc.:

Mogotes Metals Inc. is an exploration company looking for copper and gold in the Vicuña district of Argentina and Chile. The flagship project, Filo Sur, is on strike with the Filo del Sol discovery, and in the same district as the NGEx Minerals Lunahuasi and Los Helados deposits.

For further information, please contact:

Mogotes Metals Inc.

Allen Sabet, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (647) 846-3313

Email: allen@mogotesmetals.com

