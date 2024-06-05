

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB), the parent company of Flagstar Bank, N.A., said that it appointed its President and Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Otting, to the additional role of Executive Chairman of the Board of both the Company and the Bank, effective as of the close of business on June 5, 2024.



Alessandro DiNello will step down from his role as Non-Executive Chairman of the Company and the Bank as of the close of business on June 5, 2024. He will continue to serve as a Board director and a senior advisor to the CEO.



Otting has had a long, distinguished career in banking including having served as CEO of OneWest Bank from 2010 to 2015, as the 31st Comptroller of the Currency from 2017 to 2020, and as Acting Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency in 2018. He was named President and CEO of the Company on April 1, 2024.



