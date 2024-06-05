The partnership will see architecture and engineering firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), responsible for some of the world's tallest buildings, incorporate Energy Vault's gravity energy storage technology into tall buildings in urban environments and deployable structures in natural environments. From pv magazine ESS News site Energy Vault has announced a strategic partnership with Chicago-based architecture and engineering firm SOM to integrate its gravity energy storage solutions into future building design. Under the terms of the agreement, SOM will be the exclusive architect and structural ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...