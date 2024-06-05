

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter Plc (CCC.L), a technology and services provider, on Wednesday issued its medium-term term growth ambitions, expecting to deliver revenue growth ahead of the market.



In its statement ahead of today's Capital Markets Day, the company said it projects to realise scale benefits from Group Operating Model and improve productivity, with an ambition of increasing adjusted operating profit as a percentage of gross profit to over 30%.



In the event, Mike Norris, Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Jehle, Chief Financial Officer, will be joined by senior leaders from across the business to present Computacenter's strategy for building long-term value for the Group.



Computacenter will update about its strategic focus on large corporate and public sector organisations, as well as the competitive differentiation and advantages delivered through its integrated Services model, among other matters.



Meanwhile, there will be no update on trading provided at the event.



