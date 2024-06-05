

SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith (SMWH.L) stated that trading momentum continues across key markets with total travel revenue in the 13 weeks to 1 June 2024 up 9% on a constant currency basis from prior year. Group like-for-like revenue was up 4%, for the period.



The Group said Travel UK continues to perform strongly with revenue up 9% for the 13 weeks to 1 June 2024. Total revenue in North American division during the 13 week period was up 5% on last year on a constant currency basis.



Looking ahead, WH Smith noted that good trading momentum continues across all three Travel divisions. The Group's positive expectations for the full fiscal year are unchanged.



