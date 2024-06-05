

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica Plc (CNA.L), a British energy and services company, on Wednesday said that its annual adjusted earnings per share to be in line with consensus analyst expectations of 15.8 pence to 21 pence with a mean consensus of 18.3 pence.



In addition, the company projects usual uncertainties remaining for balance of year, including weather, commodity prices, and regulation and government policy.



Centrica anticipates British Gas Services & Solutions to deliver an improved financial result supported by strong operational performance, as it continues recovery towards its medium-term sustainable adjusted operating profit range of 100 million pounds to 200 million pounds.



