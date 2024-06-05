

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUY.PK), a French provider of industrial gases and services, said on Wednesday that it will invest over $250 million in a new industrial gas production plant in the U.S.



In the framework of a long-term contract with Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), the facility will provide large volumes of high purity industrial gases for the production of memory chips.



Air Liquide will build, own, and operate the new industrial gas production facility in Idaho, which will produce large volumes of ultra-pure nitrogen and other gases for Micron, as well as for other customers of the area.



The facility is expected to bring hundreds of direct and indirect jobs to Idaho, and to be operational by the end of 2025.



