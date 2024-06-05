

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. said its specialist underwriting subsidiary Pen Underwriting has acquired Wrightway Underwriting Limited. The business will become part of Pen Underwriting. David Crean will continue to lead the team.



Wrightway is a managing general agent providing motor and liability coverages for the haulage and fleet sector across Ireland through its independent broker clients, as well as other commercial and personal insurance products.



'Wrightway brings a reputation for client excellence, complements Pen's existing specialist capabilities and provides further growth opportunities for our Ireland operations,' said Patrick Gallagher, Jr., CEO.



