

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) announced the appointment of Mark Suchinski as senior vice president and chief financial officer, starting July 8, 2024.



George Zoley, executive chairman of GEO, said, 'Mark Suchinski has extensive experience in corporate finance, capital markets, financial reporting, and business management, having held multiple leadership positions throughout his career. He also brings unique skills and knowledge in manufacturing and supply chain management to our company.'



Suchinski's prior role was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Spirit AeroSystems.



