

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has announced executive actions to bar migrants who cross U.S. Southern border unlawfully from receiving asylum.



Biden issued a presidential proclamation that will temporarily suspend the entry of non-citizens across the Southern border. This proclamation is accompanied by an interim final rule from the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security that restricts asylum for those non-citizens.



The restrictions will be in effect when the Southern border is overwhelmed and a daily threshold is met.



The White House clarified that limiting the entry of illegal migrants will be discontinued when the number of migrants who cross the border between ports of entry is low enough for America's system to safely and effectively manage border operations.



Humanitarian exceptions will be given to those included in the bipartisan border agreement announced in the Senate, including those for unaccompanied children and victims of trafficking.



The sweeping executive actions unveiled by Biden took effect Wednesday.



In a speech at the White House Tuesday, Biden said, 'I'm moving past Republican obstruction and using the executive authorities available to me as president to do what I can on my own to address the border.'



'Migrants will be restricted from receiving asylum at our southern border unless they seek it after entering through an established lawful process.'



'And those who seek - come to the United States legally - for example, by making an appointment and coming to a port of entry - asylum will still be available to them. But if an individual chooses not to use our legal pathways, if they choose to come without permission and against the law, they'll be restricted from receiving asylum and staying in the United States.'



Biden made it clear that this ban will remain in place until the number of people trying to enter illegally is reduced to a level that the current federal system can effectively manage.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken