

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) announced on Wednesday that the FDA has given Fast Track Designation to ADI-001 for potentially treating relapsed/refractory class III or class IV lupus nephritis. Following this announcement, the stock is up 12% in pre-market trading.



Lupus nephritis is an autoimmune disease that affects the kidneys.



The biotech company also stated that it intends to start a Phase 1 clinical study in lupus nephritis later this month.



In the pre-market session on the Nasdaq, the shares are trading at $1.53, up 12.50%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken