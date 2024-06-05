Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Expands Its Retail Investor Reach

Joins Webull's Global Community of ~20 Million Registered Users

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company") announces it has joined Webull's Corporate Communications Service Platform in an effort to expand direct communication lines between the Company and its retail investors.

Webull Financial LLC, a broker dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and a member of FINRA, offers an all-in-one self-directed investment platform geared directly towards the retail investor community. By providing its ~20 million registered users with direct access to corporate updates, feeds, analyses, charts & live presentations, and combining it with the ability to buy and sell stock, Webull has eliminated the need for shareholders to jump back and forth between apps and websites.

