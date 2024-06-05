

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden landed in French capital Paris in the early hours of Wednesday for a five-day state visit.



He will join world leaders at a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the historic D-Day operation in Normandy. Operation Overlord, by U.S. and allied forces, freed France's western region during the Second World War, and set the course for the liberation of the rest of Europe. It was the beginning of the end of Nazi Germany.



While in Normandy, Biden will speak with war veterans from the U.S. and Allied powers.



Biden will 'have the opportunity to sit down with President Zelensky' ,' White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said at a news conference.



Later, French President Emmanuel Macron will host Biden at their bilateral meeting. The presidents will discuss priorities like supporting Ukraine, the need for a free and open Indo-Pacific region, addressing the crisis in the Middle East, and efforts to combat climate change, the White House said.



'You can expect that they will underscore the power and the importance of the transatlantic relationship. You can expect that they will help deepen our Indo-Pacific cooperation, not just from a security perspective, but also from an economic and diplomatic one,' Sullivan told reporters.



The two leaders are also expected to discuss co-operation in increasing clean energy investments and opportunities, to improve and increase nuclear energy capacity, and U.S.-French cooperation in ensuring the safe and secure conduct of the Paris Olympic Games.



From France, Biden will leave for Italy to attend the G7 Leaders' Summit.



