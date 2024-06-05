Crown Holdings, Inc.: Crown Holdings Supports Europe's Packaging & Packaging Waste Regulation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Crown Holdings, Inc.

By Sandrine Duquerroy-Delesalle

With six weeks to go before the European Elections, MEPs have had a busy week in Strasbourg, with many texts on the agenda for the final plenary session of the legislature (2019-2024) !



Among the texts voted was the Packaging & Packaging Waste Regulation PWR. And even if it is not the final step in the legislative process, it signs the end of a long negotiating process ! Among the notable new obligations, Member States will need to ensure that >90% of beverage cans are collected separately by 2029 (via deposit-return systems or other solutions that ensure the collection target is met).



A lot of other important texts were adopted this week among which:

The Net-Zero Industry Act NZIA to bolster EU production in technologies needed for decarbonisation,

The new Corporate Due Diligence Directive CDDD, requiring firms and their upstream and downstream partners, including supply, production and distribution to prevent, end or mitigate their adverse impact on human rights and the environment,

A new law to reduce air pollution in the EU to achieve a clean and healthy environment for citizens as well as zero air pollution by 2050.

An important week for the EU on its pathway to a cleaner, greener and more competitive future!

https://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/en/press-room/20240419IPR20589/new-eu-rules-to-reduce-reuse-and-recycle-packaging

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Crown Holdings, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Crown Holdings, Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/crown-holdings-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Crown Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com