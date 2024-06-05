

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - In a SEC filing, Deere & Company stated that, on May 31, 2024, the company announced to its employees a plan to reduce production and salaried workforce to help the company meet its strategic priorities. It is projected that the activities related to salaried employees will occur during the third quarter of fiscal 2024.



Deere & Company noted that the guidance provided on its earnings call held on May 16, 2024 is unchanged. The workforce reduction is not expected to impact its guidance.



