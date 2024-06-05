

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Wednesday announced a positive results for its Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Uplizna for the treatment of Immunoglobulin G4-related disease or IgG4-RD.



The randomized, double-blind, multicenter, placebo-controlled trial met its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant 87 percent reduction in the risk of IgG4-RD flare compared to placebo.



IgG4-RD is a chronic, immune-mediated disease and Uplizna is currently approved for Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder.



