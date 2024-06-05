

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart (WMT), Wednesday announced bonus programs and certification courses to upskill the associates.



The retail chain is now offering a bonus of up to $1,000 a year for full- and part-time associates to celebrate their work and customer service.



Also, Walmart is planning to offer more than 50 skills certificates to train around 100,000 front-line associates over the next three years.



Moreover, the company is starting an Associate Technician program to help associates build careers in areas such as facilities maintenance, refrigeration and HVAC, reliability, and automation technician.



Currently, Walmart's stock is trading at $66.57, down 0.05 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



