

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Wednesday revealed that Anat Ashkenazi will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer for Google and Alphabet starting on July 31, 2024.



Ashkenazi is slated to succeed Ruth Porat, who will transition to a new position as president and chief investment officer of Google. Porat will continue to fulfill her responsibilities as CFO until the company's second-quarter earnings.



Currently, Ashkenazi serves as executive vice president and CFO of the pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly and Co., where she has been employed for over 23 years, holding various financial, strategy, and operations positions since joining.



