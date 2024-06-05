

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) announced that it has signed an agreement with Firefly Aerospace, Inc., a space transportation company, to buy up to 25 launches on the Alpha rocket until 2029. The deal includes 15 confirmed launch reservations and 10 optional launches.



Under this agreement, Firefly will regularly send various Lockheed Martin spacecraft, along with new payload technologies, into low-Earth orbit from its facilities on the west and east coasts.



The company expects to benefit from Firefly's cost-effective launch vehicle, reducing risks for its self-funded technology demonstration missions and opening doors for future projects.



The first mission is set to launch on Alpha Flight 6 from Firefly's SLC-2 launch site at Vandenberg Space Force Base later this year.



