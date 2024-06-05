

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Iran now possesses 30 times the JCPoA limit of enriched uranium and its stockpile of high enriched uranium has continued to grow significantly, says a draft resolution that European powers submitted to the U.N. nuclear watchdog.



France, Germany and the UK, collectively known as E3, submitted a joint statement to the IAEA Board of Governors on Iran's implementation of its nuclear commitments under the JCPoA.



The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action agreement, or JCPOA, ensures that Iran's nuclear program will be exclusively peaceful. It lays down the timeline and arrangements for the lifting of nuclear-related sanctions against Iran.



In its resolution to the IAEA's Board of Governors, the European powers urged Iran to implement the commitments it made regarding transparency and cooperation with the IAEA including re-applying all transparency measures that it stopped in February 2021.



The E3 urged Iran not to produce Uranium metal, which is a key step for the development of a nuclear weapon.



IAEA's report on Iran's nuclear program confirms that the Islamist nation continues to escalate its proliferation sensitive nuclear activities.



The report cited that Iran now has three significant quantities of highly enriched uranium, which the IAEA defines as having the potential to manufacture a nuclear explosive device. The DG also reports that Iran continues to prepare for new enrichment capacities at the Fuel Enrichment Plant, where new cascades of centrifuges could be installed soon..



