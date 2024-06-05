

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently issued updated clinical guidelines recommending the use of doxycycline post-exposure prophylaxis (doxy PEP) as a preventive measure for bacterial sexually transmitted infections (STIs).



The new recommendations specifically target gay and bisexual men as well as transgender women who have previously had an STI within the past year and are at a high risk of reinfection. This intervention is aimed at reducing the risk of contracting bacterial STIs, such as syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea.



According to the CDC, taking 200 milligrams of doxycycline within 72 hours after sexual activity has shown promising results in reducing the incidence of syphilis and chlamydia infections by over 70% and gonococcal infections by approximately 50%.



In fact, the San Francisco Department of Public Health began recommending doxy-PEP for gay and bisexual men and transgender women starting in October 2022. Recent research from the city has indicated that a single dose of doxycycline taken post-exposure has led to a 50% reduction in both chlamydia and syphilis cases, further reinforcing the potential effectiveness of this approach.



While the use of doxy PEP has shown promise in controlling the spread of STIs in high-risk groups, the CDC also acknowledges concerns about the potential long-term effects of increased antibiotic usage and the development of antimicrobial resistance. As a result, the agency plans to closely monitor the adoption of doxy PEP, its impact on bacterial STI rates, national doxycycline prescription trends, and antimicrobial resistance patterns. This ongoing evaluation will allow the CDC to adjust recommendations based on the latest evidence and developments in this area.



It's important to note that while previous studies have demonstrated the effectiveness of doxycycline in these specific groups, further evidence is needed before recommending the widespread use of doxy PEP for all adult Americans.



