

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study published in PLOS Mental Health delved into the analysis of various research studies that used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to investigate the interactions of brain regions in young individuals with internet addiction. This addiction is characterized by an inability to refrain from excessive internet use, leading to negative impacts on overall well-being, including social, academic, and professional aspects.



The researchers found compelling similarities in the brain changes observed in individuals with internet addiction and those with drug or gambling addiction. They also identified a decrease in functional connectivity within brain regions associated with active thinking, particularly in the executive control network responsible for memory and decision-making. These alterations were linked to additional addictive behaviors and changes in intellectual ability, physical coordination, mental health, and overall development.



The study was conducted by researchers from University College London, who highlighted the critical developmental phase of adolescence, during which individuals undergo significant biological, cognitive, and personality changes. This susceptibility makes the adolescent brain particularly prone to internet addiction-related impulses such as compulsive internet use and cravings for online activities.



Max Chang, the lead author of the study and a master's student at UCL Great Ormond Street Institute for Child Health, emphasized the importance of identifying early signs of internet addiction to implement effective treatment interventions that target specific brain regions or through therapy.



However, the researchers cautioned that interpreting fMRI scans concerning internet addiction should be done with care due to limitations in studies involving adolescents, most of which were conducted in Asia. They suggested that future research should compare findings from Western countries to gain a broader understanding of the issue. Despite the limited number of studies, the findings raised serious concerns about the effects of internet and smartphone usage on children and young individuals.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken